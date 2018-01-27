Norfolk Southern closing Roanoke dispatch center

ROANOKE, Va. - Dozens of Norfolk Southern workers could lose their jobs when the railroad moves one of its dispatching center from Roanoke to Atlanta.

In a release Friday, a spokeswoman for Norfolk Southern confirmed that the company is consolidating eight regional offices into one location.

Fifty-six people in Roanoke will be offered dispatching jobs in Atlanta and about 450 people nationwide will be affected.

“It appears this was a corporate decision that affected all the center locations about equally and not just a Roanoke phenomenon. It still hurts, however, as every job matters,” said Roanoke’s economic development manager Rob Ledger in a comment.

The timing of the move has not been determined.

