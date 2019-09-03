Norfolk Southern lays off more than 100 Roanoke employees

Copyright by WSLS - All rights reserved

ROANOKE, Va. - Norfolk Southern furloughed more than 100 Roanoke employees on Tuesday, according to a company spokesperson.

In the statement, the company says that around 130 will be furloughed in order to ensure Norfolk Southern has "the optimal number of people and assets at every location across our system in order to operate safely and efficiently."

This comes after around 45 employees were laid off at Roanoke's Shaffers Crossing facility in April.

The company also reportedly decreased the number of locomotives used, which played a part in the "difficult but necessary decision" to reduce mechanical forces in the way of furloughing employees.

Read the full statement below:

"In today's rapidly changing environment, Norfolk Southern continues to focus on ensuring that we have the optimal number of people and assets at every location across our system in order to operate safely and efficiently. As we execute our new strategic plan, we expect that targeted hiring and furloughing will remain components of our operating model. Today, that entailed the furlough of approximately 130 employees at our locomotive shops in Roanoke, Virginia. Furloughed employees will have the opportunity to apply for positions elsewhere at Norfolk Southern.



Consistent with our strategic plan and current business levels, our ability to streamline operations and use fewer locomotives has required the difficult but necessary decision to reduce our locomotive mechanical forces due to the decreased demand for locomotive repair. Norfolk Southern will continue to evaluate staffing needs as our business evolves."

