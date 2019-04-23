Norfolk Southern lays off around 42 workers at Roanoke's Shaffer Crossing facility

ROANOKE, Va. - Norfolk Southern has laid off dozens of people at Roanoke's Shaffer Crossing facility, according to a spokesman for one of the labor unions that represents workers at the railroad.

Documents provided to 10 News show about 42 workers were let go effective immediately Tuesday.

The laid-off workers reportedly include 20 electricians, 14 machinists and eight other positions.

Norfolk Southern has not responded to several attempts for a response.



