Norfolk Southern lays off around 42 workers at Roanoke's Shaffer Crossing facility

By Samantha Smith - Digital Content Producer, Thom Brewer - Managing Editor
ROANOKE, Va. - Norfolk Southern has laid off dozens of people at Roanoke's Shaffer Crossing facility, according to a spokesman for one of the labor unions that represents workers at the railroad. 

Documents provided to 10 News show about 42 workers were let go effective immediately Tuesday. 

The laid-off workers reportedly include 20 electricians, 14 machinists and eight other positions. 

Norfolk Southern has not responded to several attempts for a response. 
 

