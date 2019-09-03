Olive Garden treats first responders to lunch delivery for working on Labor Day

ROANOKE, Va. - Olive Garden in Roanoke is making sure first responders don't go hungry while on the clock this Labor Day.

The restaurant packed enough meals for 50 people and delivered a fresh, hot pasta lunch to police officers in the Star City.

This is the 18th year Olive Garden has coordinated the nationwide effort.

It's all to say "thank you" to those who are working Labor Day, making sure the community is safe.

"We're part of the community. We want to be there for you. Good times and bad times. We want to make sure we say thank you to law enforcement and for all our first responders in the community. For my company to tell us it's okay to do that is wonderful," said Michelle Rader, Olive Garden general manager.

Since 2002, Olive Garden has served more than 14,000 meals to first responders on Labor Day.

