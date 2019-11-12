'On budget, on target': Cave Spring High School construction more than halfway complete

ROANOKE, Va. - Construction is moving right along at Cave Spring High School, as plans for a huge transformation are finally taking shape.

"I think people will be stunned when they really step foot in the door and see the transformed school," said Nathan Harper, director of design for Spectrum Design.

Members of the Roanoke County School Board got their first look inside the new school Monday.

"When you see the walls come up and it really takes shape, it's really exciting. You know that it's really coming together," Roanoke County School Board member Mike Wray said.

Crews broke ground on the $43 million project last winter. It’s now about 60% complete. They’re transforming a half-century-old building by fixing the problems, focusing on safety and adding a state-of-the-art structure for 21st century learning.

There’s still a long way to go to meet the summer 2020 deadline, but crews said most of the challenges are behind them and they’re on budget.

