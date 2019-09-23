One dead after Sunday night in Northwest Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. - A man is dead after a shooting Sunday night in Roanoke.

Just after 9 p.m., police responded after being told someone was shot in the 100 block of 20th St NW.

Officers arrived to find a man shot inside a business in the area, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

Roanoke Fire-EMS personnel responded and pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Police say they do not believe there is any further danger to the community regarding this incident.

No arrests have been made at this time and police say this is an ongoing investigation.

Police have not yet released any identifying information about the victim.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 540-344-8500.

Calls can remain anonymous.

