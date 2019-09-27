One hospitalized after Roanoke crash

Copyright by WSLS - All rights reserved

ROANOKE, Va. - UPDATE

Franklin Road is now open after it was closed for about two hours due to a crash.

ORIGINAL STORY

One person is in the hospital after a crash that closed Franklin Road in Roanoke Friday morning.

Authorities say the crash happened in the 3300 block of Franklin Road just after 4 a.m.

The driver was taken to the hospital, and authorities do not believe they suffered serious injuries.

According to police, the vehicle was going southbound toward Roanoke County when it lost control and knocked down a power pole.

There are live wires across the road due to the crash, and authorities say the road will not be opened until crews are able to clear them.

