One month later, few answers in case of missing Roanoke baby

ROANOKE, Va. - One month after a Roanoke baby went missing, there are still very few answers.

Roanoke police say the investigation into the disappearance of Arieanna Day is one of their highest priorities. October 11th marks one month since she was reported missing. Her name has been added to the statewide list of missing children.

31-year-old Andrew Christopher Terry, of Roanoke, has been arrested and charged in connection with the illegal disposal of a body.

Arieanna Day, who was just three months old when she went missing, is presumed dead. She has not been found.

Police are asking anyone with information to come forward, and say that "no piece of information is too small."

In a written statement, Roanoke Police Capt. Stephen Keatts said, "Her family deserves answers. This is an incredibly difficult time for her family."

