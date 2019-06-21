One person believed to be responsible for three Botetourt County break-ins

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. - The Botetourt County Sheriff's Office is investigating three break-ins it believes were committed Wednesday night by the same person.

At 11:09 p.m., deputies responded to an alarm at the Greenway Market in Cloverdale to find that someone had broken into the business by breaking the window.

Less than 40 minutes later, deputies responded to an alarm at the Speedy I-81 Exxon in Buchanan and again found that someone had broken into the business by breaking a window.

On Thursday morning, deputies responded to Clayton Homes in Cloverdale.

The business is located across the street from Greenway Market.

Deputies responded to a call of break-ins at the office and at some of the homes for sale on the lot.

At this time, the suspect has not been identified and the incidents are still under investigation.

