One person will win $1,000 gift card at next week's Daleville Sheetz grand opening

DALEVILLE, Va. - Although it was the center of some controversy, the Daleville Sheetz now has an open date.

On Aug. 1, the store will open at 9 a.m. and the convenience store is offering some great giveaways for fans.

Sheetz will be offering samples of some MTO (made to order) food and drinks, a prize wheel and other giveaways.

Bring a non-perishable food item to be donated to Feeding America Southwest Virginia and you will receive a Sheetz branded thermal bag. The bags are limited one per customer and only available while supplies last from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

One lucky winner will even get a $1,000 Sheetz gift card. That winner will be announced at 11 a.m.

Before the big drawing and ribbon cutting at 11, two $250 gift cards will be given away at 10:15 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. before the grand opening ceremony at 10:45 a.m.

