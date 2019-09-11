One year since Roanoke 3-month-old disappeared, father to go on trial later this month

ROANOKE, Va. - It's been a year since a 3-month-old went missing in the Roanoke area.

Arieanna Day disappeared Sept. 11, 2018.

During the first week of the investigation, police announced that "circumstances related to Arieanna Day indicate that she is most likely deceased."

Andrew Terry, Day's father, was accused of concealing the body of the missing 3-month-old.

A jury will hear the case against Terry during a two-day jury trial starting Sept. 25.

He was indicted in January in connection with Day's disappearance.

He admitted to burying the baby near Jennelle Road after he picked her up bruised and barely alive from her mother's house in Roanoke, according to prosecutors.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.