Over 10,000 tickets purchased for Amtrak's $10 one-way tickets.

ROANOKE, Va.- - Since mid-September, passengers have bought over $10,000 tickets after Amtrak announced $10 one-way tickets.

For the first 10 days of October, one-way trips to anywhere Amtrak Northeast Regional travels throughout Virginia and Washington, D.C., will only cost $10. Tuesday also marks the 10-year anniversary of the inaugural daily round-trip service from Lynchburg to Washington D.C. on the Amtrak Northeast Regional.

"We thought this would be a great opportunity to celebrate and attract new riders, so we got the inspiration from the $10 from the 10 year," said Jessica Cowardin, with the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation.

Make sure you use the code V110 at checkout when purchasing the one-way tickets.

The $10 fare is one of several discounts available for travel in Virginia and to Washington, D.C., and other cities in the Northeast. Discount codes include:

$10 Fare - V110

15% off Virginia Anytime Fare - V552

Virginia Student Fare - V449

Share Fares - V291 discounts for up to six customers

Saturday BOGO Sale - C222

Visit www.amtrak.com/virginia.

