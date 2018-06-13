Overnight camping now available at Explore Park

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - There's exciting news for all you campers out there. Roanoke County has new places for you to visit.

Overnight camping has officially opened at Explore Park.

The park currently has primitive sites, teepee tents and larger canvas tents.

Throughout the season, the county will be opening dozens of new sites all over the park too.

"We're going to continue to build on the overnight accommodations for outdoor recreation enthusiasts to be able to get out and enjoy the 14 miles of trails we have here as well as our brand-new disc golf course and a lot more things coming like our aerial adventure course next spring," said Scott Ramsburg, with the county's Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department.

Click here to learn more about camping at Explore Park or to book a site.

