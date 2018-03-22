Owner of Salem bakery starts petition for better food allergen warning labels

SALEM, Va. - One local baker is hoping to ease worries for those with food allergies.

Shana Brown owns Corbin's Confections. She opened the bakery after her young son was diagnosed with a peanut and tree nut allergy.

Now Brown is fighting for the Food and Drug Administration to change its labeling regulations. Right now, cross-contamination labeling of a food allergen is completely voluntary. Brown started a petition to the White House on March 12 to change those regulations.

"The possibility of something having traces in it is just as likely to kill a person with food allergy as it being in the ingredients," said Brown.

So far, the petition has more than 3,000 signatures, but Brown has to have 100,000 signatures by April 12 to get a response from the White House.

To learn more about the petition or to sign it, click here.



Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.