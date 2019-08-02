'Park it on the Market' aims to fill entire bus with school supplies for Roanoke students in need

ROANOKE, Va. - A school bus is parked in downtown Roanoke with the goal to fill the entire bus with school supplies for local students in need.

ALCOVA Mortgage, in partnership with Downtown Roanoke Inc. and Roanoke City Public Schools is hosting the supply drive from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday on the Historic City Market.

The event, dubbed "Park It on the Market," has a goal of filling an entire school bus with pencils, paper, crayons and other school supplies for Roanoke City Public School students in need.

The following school supplies are most needed: notebook paper, pens, pencils, crayons, colored pencils, pencil boxes, rulers, glue sticks, backpacks, copy paper and markers.

The event coincides with Virginia's tax-free weekend to encourage shoppers to buy supplies to fill the bus.

