People stood in line for hours to purchase tickets to see 'Old Dominion' lead in Buchanan concert

ROANOKE, Va.- - Old Dominion front man, Matthew Ramsey, is coming back to his hometown in Botetourt County for a special concert and he's bringing some friends.

Nashville Night 2019 is about a month away. Tickets went on sale at noon Friday but people started lining up at the Buchanan Library early in the morning to guarantee some of the best seats in the house.

Fans like Jennifer Myers got in line at 3 a.m. for tickets. Ramsey created the concert almost a decade ago to support his hometown.

"Matt came from a small town, just love the story how he made it big, it's just inspiring to people in a small town," said Jessica Myers, from Buchanan.

Tickets will be on sale again Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Buchanan Library. Any leftover tickets will be sold online.



The concert is Sept. 28 at James River, Ramsey's old high school.

