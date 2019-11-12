Planning commission approves plans for Carilion's expansion project

ROANOKE, Va. - Plans for Carilion Clinic's most transformational project continue to move forward.

The Roanoke Planning Commission approved a recommendation to close part of Crystal Spring Avenue to through traffic.

It also approved rezoning the property, which will allow for the hospital expansion.

Carilion plans to add three new buildings to Roanoke Memorial Hospital, additional parking and an overhead pedestrian bridge.

The process now goes to the Roanoke City Council.



