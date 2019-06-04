Plans for Roanoke Hospitality House move forward

ROANOKE, Va. - Efforts to bring a hospitality house to the Roanoke Valley are moving forward.

The idea is to start an affordable, short-term place for out-of-towners to stay when their loved one is in the hospital.

It's similar to the Ronald McDonald House, which only serves families of patients who are under 18, but this will be a place for adults.

Dr. William Fintel, who just joined the newly established a board of advocates, said it's a huge need.

"Treatments are getting more and more complex and it's tough to find the dollars at the end of the month to stay. If you're going to be traveling an hour and a half to Roanoke Valley to get therapy, you need a place," Fintel said.

Click here to learn more about the Roanoke Hospitality House.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.