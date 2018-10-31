Police identify 2 dead in Northwest Roanoke shooting

ROANOKE, Va. - UPDATE

The Roanoke Police Department released the names of the two people killed in a double homicide in Northwest Roanoke on Tuesday night.

Police say Jacob Sallah, 42, of Roanoke, and Travis Turnage, 37, of Franklin County, were killed by 30-year-old Dominic Townes, of Roanoke.

Townes is in police custody.

UPDATE

Roanoke police say two men died in a shooting Tuesday night.

When officers arrived to a home on Hanover Avenue, they found two people who had died from gunshot wounds.

Around 8 a.m. Wednesday, police arrested 30-year-old Roanoke resident Dominic S. Townes. He is charged with two counts of second-degree murder.

The investigation is ongoing.

ORIGINAL STORY

Officers are currently on the scene after they received a shots-fired call in Northwest Roanoke, according to Roanoke City Police.

Authorities say the call came from the 700 block of Hanover Avenue NW.

It is unknown if this is related to other calls of possible shootings Tuesday night in Northwest Roanoke.

