Police identify pedestrian killed in downtown Roanoke hit and run

ROANOKE, Va. - UPDATE

Roanoke police have identified the pedestrian who was killed downtown in a hit and run.

Linda Pierson was a 58-year-old Roanoke resident. She was hit at the intersection of 5th Street SW and Campbell Avenue SW around 7 p.m. Wednesday.

When police arrived, they found Pierson on the sidewalk. She was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, where she died from her injuries.

Police have not yet arrested anyone. If you have any information, you're asked to call police.

UPDATE

A woman died after a pedestrian-involved crash in downtown Roanoke Wednesday night, according to the Roanoke City Police Department.

The crash happened at the intersection of 5th Street Southwest and Campbell Avenue.

Authorities say the woman's name will be released later. No charges are pending.

More information will be provided Thursday, according to police.

ORIGINAL STORY

Authorities are investigating a pedestrian crash in downtown Roanoke on Wednesday night, according to the Roanoke City Police Department.

The crash happened at the intersection of 5th Street Southwest and Campbell Avenue.

Officers are on scene investigating the crash.

10 News has a crew on scene. Stay with us for updates on this story.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.