Police investigate overnight Northwest Roanoke shooting

ROANOKE, Va. - Roanoke police are investigating an overnight shooting.
It happened at a building on Shenandoah Ave. near the 36th Street intersection, which is a couple of blocks from Fairview Elementary.
The call came in at 3:17 a.m. Police are still on the scene.
Roanoke City dispatchers could not yet say whether or not anyone was hurt. The dispatch supervisor was not aware of any arrests.
This is a developing story. 10 News has a crew on the way. Check back for updates.
