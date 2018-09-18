Police investigate overnight Northwest Roanoke shooting

ROANOKE, Va. - Roanoke police are investigating an overnight shooting.

It happened at a building on Shenandoah Ave. near the 36th Street intersection, which is a couple of blocks from Fairview Elementary.

The call came in at 3:17 a.m. Police are still on the scene.

Roanoke City dispatchers could not yet say whether or not anyone was hurt. The dispatch supervisor was not aware of any arrests.

This is a developing story. 10 News has a crew on the way. Check back for updates.

