Police investigating robbery at Vinton CVS

VINTON, Va. - The Vinton Police Department is investigating a robbery at a CVS Pharmacy.

Police say they were called at 1:19 p.m. Saturday to the business on 1022 Hardy Road. The suspect is a male with a thin build at approximately 6 feet tall. He also wore a cloth over his face.

The suspect walked into the pharmacy and demanded narcotics. He did not display a weapon or mention one when he demanded the drugs. A small number of pharmaceuticals were taken.

According to police, he may have been driving a small brown SUV, possibly a Kia. The car may also have the windshield wipers stuck in the upright position.

Anyone with information is acted to contact the Vinton Police Department at 540-562-3265

