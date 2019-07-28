Police looking for 10-year-old believed to be traveling with Roanoke woman

ROANOKE, Va. - Roanoke Police are looking for a 10-year-old who they say could be traveling with a 45-year-old Roanoke woman.

The child's name is Pandora Wright, and was last seen wearing jean shorts, a green and gray striped tank top, and she has a scar on her forehead.

They believe Wright is with Tamberly Kennedy, traveling in a 2006 red Dodge Stratus with Virginia tag: UYD-4622

Police say Wright isn't in danger at this time, but due to her age they wish to get her back to her family as soon as possible.

If you know where Pandora is, please call 911 and share what you know.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.