Armed teen surrenders to police in Roanoke County

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - UPDATE 10:30 p.m.

The 17-year-old has now surrendered to the police and in custody.

Police recovered the firearm in question. It is unknown if it's the same one he stole from a car.

He is one of the suspects in connection to the series of car break-ins in Roanoke earlier this week.

UPDATE:

Police said a 17-year-old is barricaded in a house on Dairy Road in Roanoke County. Officers believe the teen to be armed.

The suspect has multiple outstanding detention order warrants, the juvenile version of an arrest warrant, one of them for a gun larceny from a vehicle, according to police. They suspect is believed to be involved in multiple other vehicle larcenies as well..

They believe the teen is armed based on the fact of the stolen gun and that witnesses told police they saw the teen with a gun.

Police said the suspect does not live in the home he or she is currently inside.

Police said they started negotiations with the suspect around 6 p.m. Sunday, but the suspect has declined ways to contact police officers. Local neighbors are asked to remain in their homes.

There is a large police presence on Dairy Road in Roanoke County on Sunday evening.

Police say a man is barricaded in his house with a gun.

A K-9 is also on the scene.

