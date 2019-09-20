Politicians pack meals for Feeding America Southwest Virginia

SALEM, Va. - Several elected officials rolled up their sleeves to help Feeding America with its mission Friday morning.

Delegate Sam Rasoul (D-Roanoke), Roanoke City Councilwoman Anita Price and Clifton Forge Mayor Jeff Irvine joined Feeding America Southwest Virginia volunteers to sort through the organization's pantry and pack boxes of food.

Rasoul and Price said they want to do what they can to end hunger in the commonwealth.

"We're the richest country in the world, and we have so many people in need," Rasoul said. "It's pretty sad."

"There is nothing worse than a child coming into a classroom and trying to think on an empty stomach," added Price.

Representatives from the offices of Sens. Mark Warner (D-VA) and Tim Kaine (D-VA) also assisted Feeding America Southwest Virginia during the event.

