Possible General Electric closure could impact community non-profts

SALEM, Va. - The possibility of the General Electric Plant in Salem closing down could have a ripple effect throughout the non-profit community according to local leaders. The company announced Friday its intent to close down the manufacturing plant, cutting 265 jobs.

Feeding America Southwest Virginia doesn't know just yet the full ramifications of this potential closure, but they do know GE is a big partner of their mission.

GE helped keep food on the shelves with a big company effort around Christmas time. It's an annual tradition and Feeding America doesn't know what will happen to that just yet. Feeding America has come to know GE on a very personal level because they are right down the street from each other, and many staff members volunteer their time.

"The plant is a very significant donor to us, but also their retirees support us as well so we'll have to take a look at that lost donation amount and see where we can make that up otherwise," Feeding America Southwest Virginia Vice President of External Affairs Jenny Doud said.

Many employees also contributed individually and with matching gifts. According to General Electric Foundation records, the company gave nearly $40,000 in matching gifts in 2017 to Feeding America. The company also donated more than $10,000 to the United Way of Roanoke Valley.

Feeding America said GE has supported food banks pretty much since the plant opened, and that GE is one of the supporters that pre-dates a lot of their records.

"Their corporate position is that they like to give to their communities and so we'll miss that support locally, that will be significant it does mean a lot of longevity of support and relationship that we'll lose," Doud said.

Feeding America is sad to see this happen to their neighbors and friends, and are waiting to see just how big of a loss this could be. They also stand ready to help any GE employees who may need them in the coming time.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.