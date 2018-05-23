Puppy returns to Burton Center for prosthetic foot fitting

SALEM, Va. - Local students are once again helping a puppy get back on his feet with the help of a 3D printer.

Spartacus the golden retriever came by the Arnold Burton Technology Center in Salem Tuesday for another fitting for his prosthetic leg.

The pup, who was born with a malformed foot, is now 3 months old and weighs about 20 pounds.

As we've previously reported, Animal Care Center of Salem veterinarian Mark Wadstrom decided to team up with the high school juniors to create prototypes from a 3D printer.

Spartacus' owner said he hopes his puppy will one day become a therapy dog.

