Anti-semitic flyer distributed across Roanoke College campus

SALEM, Va. - Anti-semitic flyers were found across the Roanoke College campus Tuesday morning, according to college officials.

Teresa Gereaux, director of public relations at Roanoke College, says the flyers were found on city of Salem utility poles across the campus and were removed as soon as they were discovered. The proper authorities have been notified, she said.

Roanoke College President Michael Maxey sent a message to the campus community on Tuesday afternoon with the following statement:

“We condemn these hateful acts as antithetical to our Roanoke College values. At Roanoke, we welcome all on equal terms. In fact, treating one another as equals is one of our strengths as a College and community.”

According to Gereaux, a national group is known to be distributing the posters in cities across the country.

Gereaux says that campus safety officers will monitor the campus in case something similar is attempted again.

