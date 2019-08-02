RCACP needs fosters for dog study

ROANOKE, Va. - Shelter dogs are often the most neglected.

That's why the Regional Center for Animal Care and Protection is partnering with Virginia Tech in an effort to help them.

Over the next three weeks, you can foster a dog to help collect data.

"We collect a lot of urine. We have activity monitors, little Fitbits on the dogs' collars, so we're getting a sense of the dogs' rest and their activity before they go on a field trip, while they're on a field trip, and after," Virginia Tech assistant professor Dr. Erica Feuebacher explained.

Feuebacher studies companion animal behavior and welfare.

The data she'll collect will be used to measure the dogs' stress levels and will be part of a nationwide study by the nonprofit Maddie's Fund of animals at around 100 shelters.

"We do publish this in scientific journals, and then we give a lot of talks and write general audience articles as well and advise shelters on best practices," Feuebacher said.

RCACP foster coordinator Meghann Cords said the shelter volunteered to be part of the study.

"We love our animals here. We want to make sure that we're giving them every option they can get to having a happy stay here," Cords said.

Friday was the first day dogs could be fostered.

"Each day, we're sending out about eight dogs to go on field trips for about two hours," Cords said.

A fun, easy way for man to help man's best friend.

If you'd like to foster a dog, clock here.

