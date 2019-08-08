Return of Virginia horse racing gives Rosie's bettors new option

VINTON, Va. - Live horse racing is back in Virginia, and you will be able to place your bets on the races from the Roanoke Valley.

The Colonial Downs horse race track in New Kent County resumed horse racing Thursday evening after a five-year hiatus. Bettors at Rosie's Gaming Emporium in Vinton, which is owned by the same company that owns Colonial Downs, were able to put money on the first race.

Both Rosie's and Colonial Downs were able to open because of a change to Virginia's gaming laws last year. Rosie's had allowed betting on out-of-state horse races before Colonial Downs reopened, but general manager Ernie Dellaverson says having a local option will build on the success the emporium has experienced so far.

"This is amazing," Dellaverson said. "I've been in the industry for about 30 years and I was very happy to make it back to this part of the country. To be part of this in Vinton is absolutely amazing for me."

Colonial Downs will host horse races on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays through September.

