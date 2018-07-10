Roanoke airport awarded major grant to help add new nonstop flights

ROANOKE, Va. - The federal government is spending $750,000 to help bring new nonstop flights to the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport.

U.S. Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine and Congressman Bob Goodlatte sent representatives to Roanoke to make the announcement Tuesday morning.

The new flights would be to Dallas/Ft. Worth, Denver, and/or Detroit. Negotiations will start today with three different airlines: American, Delta and United.

The airport is going to try for two flights a day with each of the airlines.

If the airport is successful in negotiating with these airlines, flights would not begin until at least 2020.

This is the only airport in Virginia that had not previously received this grant. This is the airport's third attempt to get this funding.

The commission can use the funds for a revenue guarantee, a marketing program, and fee waivers.

Local businesses pitched in to match this grant, bringing the total funding to $1.5 million. This effort was a community collaboration where the Roanoke Regional Chamber and the Botetourt Chamber of Commerce worked with local businesses to secure pledges.

The funding was awarded through the Small Community Air Service Development Program (SCASDP) under the Department of Transportation. These funds help smaller communities address air service access and high fares.



Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.