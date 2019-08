ROANOKE, Va. - Roanoke authorities are on scene investigating reports that a bicyclist was hit by a driver.

Police say the call came in around 5:42 a.m.

Officers are still at the scene at the intersection of Orange Avenue and Hollins Road

Authorities did not have information on injuries.

Traffic is being diverted, and drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.