Roanoke car show will raise money for 4-year-old diagnosed with leukemia

ROANOKE, Va.- - Roanoke has come together to host a benefit fundraiser for Rowan Price.

The 4-year-old was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia M7 on Oct. 4, 2018. Since her diagnosis, Rowan and her family have moved to Durham, North Carolina, so she can recieve treatment at Duke University.

To help with medical expenses, Kevin Jenkins, Virginia Auto Enthusiasts, Dixie Fab & Auto and Roanoke Car Scene have organized the Rowan Price Benefit Car Show.

Jenkins expressed that this fundraiser was personal, since his daughter had reconstructive surgery last year.

The fundraiser will take place this Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. at 1056 Bypass Road in Vinton.

Hundreds have signed up to attend the show, and dozen of vendors and several food trucks will be there, as well.

The car show will offer awards, raffles, a live DJ and many more activities to raise money.

Organizers encourage those who plan to attend to bring any vehicle to the show. Vehicle registration is $10, and there is no cost for spectators.

