Roanoke City Sheriff's Office looking for new recruits

ROANOKE, Va. - If you are interested in becoming a law enforcement officer, this weekend might be your best chance to do so.

The Roanoke City Sheriff's Office is hosting a hiring fair Saturday morning at the Roanoke Police Training Academy. The Sheriff's Office, which provides security for Roanoke's courts and runs the Roanoke City Jail, is looking to fill 18 positions.

"Law enforcement has taken a hit in the last several years," said Sgt. Nikki Jenkins of the Roanoke City Sheriff's Office. "It's not a profession that a lot of people want to get into right now, and we're feeling that pain here at the Sheriff's Office."

The hiring fair begins at 7:30 a.m. Applicants will take both a written and physical test as part of the process.

All applicants must be at least 20 years old and have a clean criminal record.

