Roanoke City teachers, staff celebrate new school year

ROANOKE, Va. - Teachers and staff at Roanoke City Public Schools kicked off the new year during a convocation ceremony at the Bergland Center on Monday.

This year's keynote speaker was Leeland Melvin, the Lynchburg native and former NASA astronaut and NFL player.

School leaders said they're going to continue the trauma-informed approach for learning, focus on math, reading, equity and cultural awareness.

Superintendent Dr. Rita Bishop said all the teachers and staff are ready for the challenge.

"They care about students. And our students are making strides that are being recognized across the country because of the people in this room," Bishop said.

RCPS students start class next Tuesday.

