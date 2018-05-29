Roanoke County crews handle more than 30 calls Sunday due to flash flooding

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - Roanoke County Fire & Rescue crews handled dozens of calls related to flash flooding Sunday.

Starting at about 3:30 p.m. crews were dispatched to calls in the Cave Spring area of Roanoke County.

Twenty were fire service calls, eight were wire down calls and four were technical rescue calls.

Most of the “fire service” calls were related to residents who had water coming in their basements, according to Jennifer Conley Sexton with the Fire Department.

In those cases, crews went to the residence to make sure no one was trapped or in danger.

In the eight “wire down” calls where citizens called 911 to alert crews that a power line was down, firefighters reported the pole number to AEP and marked the area with yellow caution tape as needed.

In three of the four "technical rescue calls Sunday, fire and rescue personnel assisted drivers out of their cars and to safety relatively easily.

There was one call where crews requested the assistance of the Swift Water Rescue Team from Salem to rescue an older couple from their home. While crews were setting up, neighbors waded through the deep water to assist the family out of their home and to higher ground.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.