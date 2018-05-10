Roanoke County opening new 18-hole disc golf course

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - Discs are flying at Mayflower Hills Park in Roanoke County.

Mayflower Hills, which borders Explore Park, is now home to a new 18-hole disc golf course that officially opens Friday. The course has been quite the community effort, with 1,600 volunteer hours have been spent getting the course in tip-top shape. Disc golf enthusiasts in the Roanoke Valley say it's a huge step forward.

"Got a few courses in the area but nothing that's really considered a championship-level course, so this course is bringing the disc golf scene to Roanoke on a whole new level," said Ben Long, with the Roanoke Disc Golf Club.

The Mayflower Hills disc golf course is now the largest in the county. While it's viewed as a championship-level course, parks and rec staff members say it's also designed for kids and families to get outdoors and try their hand at throwing discs.

"Each hole has beginner, intermediate and advanced tees, so really anyone can play. It's got a family-friendly front nine and a more challenging back nine," said Scott Ramsburg, with Roanoke County Parks, Recreation and Tourism.

Parks and rec staff members say the disc golf course was an important amenity outlined in Explore Park's long-term adventure plan. The goal is to attract more tourists and become more of a destination.

"It's a regional draw. You see the tournament this weekend and future tournaments coming up are really putting Virginia's Blue Ridge on the map for outdoor recreation," said Ramsburg.

There will be a ribbon-cutting for the course Friday, before Mountain Mayhem, a regional disc golf tournament, kicks off.

Outside of tournaments, the course is open to the public year-round. There is a requested $3 per player donation to help maintain the course.



