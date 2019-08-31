Roanoke County police asking for your help to identify suspect after Saturday morning armed robbery

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - Roanoke County police are asking for your help to recognize a man who robbed a business in the 5600 block of Williamson Road on Saturday at 9:44 a.m.

Police say the suspect had a firearm and demanded money from the clerk. They say the man was wearing a black t-shirt, jeans, a ball cap and a bandana over his face.

According to police, the man, who took an undisclosed amount of money, fled in a silver four-door car.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Roanoke County Police Department at 540-777-8641

