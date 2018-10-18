Roanoke County police release names of Cave Spring shooting victims

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - Roanoke County police have released the names of the neighbors involved in a deadly shooting Tuesday night.

At about 7:39 p.m., Roanoke County police officers responded to the 5200 block of Eden Avenue for reports of shots being fired.

After arriving, officers located two victims with gunshot wounds. Russell Edghill, 66, and his wife Lynda Edghill, 60, were quickly moved to safety by the first responding officers.

Mr. Edghill was found to have been shot and killed.

Officers provided first aid to Mrs. Edghill until Roanoke County Fire & Rescue arrived and took over.

She was then transported to a local hospital.

Officers set up a perimeter in the immediate area and Roanoke County Police SWAT was called to the scene and eventually located the suspect, identified as Harry Overstreet, 58, who police say apparently shot himself.

The Edghills and Overstreet were neighbors in the 5200 block of Eden Avenue.

Police are still investigating the circumstances leading up to the shooting.

Police had initially responded to the area at approximately 7:04 p.m. when several residents called advising them of a dog running at large.

Contact was made with another occupant of the Edghill’s home who was walking down the street from the residence and able to secure the dog.

Police did not observe any adverse interaction between the Edghills and Overstreet at that time. It does not appear that Overstreet was one of the callers who reported the dog at large.

Roanoke County police records show numerous calls for service over the past 10 years related to the

Edghill and Overstreet residences regarding dogs barking or running at large.

In each instance, the respective homeowner had taken care of the issue before arrival or at the request of police.

