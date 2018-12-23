Roanoke County and Roanoke City police investigating a large fight at Star City Skate overnight

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - Roanoke County and Roanoke City police say no arrests were made after officers broke up a fight involving more than 200 teens just past midnight Sunday.

The fight took place on 140 Hershberger Road in Roanoke County, which is near Star City Skate Center.

Officers say there were no victims, and no suspects found after investigation.

Some teens told police shots were fired, but as of 7:30 a.m, police say they've found no evidence to suggest that.

All of the teens were taken to their guardians.

The investigations are ongoing; we'll update this story as we learn more.

