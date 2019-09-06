Man in custody after causing all Roanoke County schools to shelter in place

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - UPDATE

Authorities say a man is in custody after he left a Roanoke County home, distraught and armed, following a family dispute, causing all Roanoke County schools to shelter in place.

Officers responded to a home in the Buck Mountain Road area for a report of a family dispute, according to police. That's when they say a man left the home upset and with a weapon.

As a precaution, police say schools were asked to shelter in place.

Officials say the shelter in place status has been lifted at all schools.

UPDATE

All Roanoke County schools are sheltering in place due to an armed man driving around the area, according to an email received by a school employee.

The email reads, "All schools are to shelter in place until further notice. A suspicious male reportedly armed with shotgun last seen driving near Buck. Mtn. Rd."

10 News has a crew working to find out more about this ongoing situation.

Stay with 10 News as this breaking news story develops.

ORIGINAL STORY

All Roanoke County schools have been placed under a shelter-in-place status, according to Chuck Lionberger, community relations specialist for Roanoke County schools.

The shelter in place is reportedly due to a suspicious individual in the area.

10 News has a crew working to find out more about this ongoing situation.

Stay with 10 News as this breaking news story develops.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.