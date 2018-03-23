Roanoke County schools to extend school day beginning Wednesday

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - In an effort to make up for nine missed days and two delayed openings, all Roanoke County Public Schools will have an extended school day, beginning March 28.

Starting Wednesday:

The county's elementary schools will begin at 7:45 a.m. and end at 2:30 p.m. That means the school day will begin five minutes earlier and end 10 minutes later.

The county's middle and high schools will begin at their regular time of 8:20 a.m. but end 10 minutes later at 3:35 p.m.

The one exception to this plan is Back Creek Elementary School, which, beginning Monday, March 26, will start class at 7:40 a.m. and end its day at 2:30 p.m. The reason for this exception is that Back Creek missed an additional day of school due to an extended power outage.

If no additional days are missed, Memorial Day will not be a school makeup day. If there are any additional snow days, however, Memorial Day will be a school makeup day.

