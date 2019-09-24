Roanoke County set to open new 235-acre park Saturday

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - A new park in Roanoke County is set to serve as a major connector.

County officials will hold a ribbon-cutting Saturday at 4 p.m. at Hinchee Park.

The 235-acre woodland preserve features a 2-mile trail connecting the Hanging Rock Battlefield Trail with Carvins Cove Natural Reserve.

The creation of Hinchee Park was made possible by a generous land donation from Nancy Hinchee Pace, as well as significant fundraising efforts from private donors coordinated through Roanoke Valley Greenways and Pathfinders for Greenways.

For those looking to attend the ribbon-cutting, it will take place at the Hanging Rock Battlefield Trailhead at 1918 Dutch Oven Road, near I-81 exit 141.

With parking extremely limited, those attending are encouraged to park at the Roanoke County Public Service Center located at 1206 Kessler Mill Road, Salem, VA 24153 and catch a shuttle, which will begin running at 3 p.m.

Saturday's ribbon-cutting will be followed by a picnic for Greenway and trail volunteers at 5 p.m. at Parkway Brewing Company.

