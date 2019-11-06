Roanoke Delegate Sam Rasoul looking to become House majority leader

ROANOKE, Va. - Sam Rasoul is looking to take a major leadership role in Virginia's House of Delegates.

Rasoul, a Democrat who represents Virginia's 11th District, plans to run for majority leader in the House.

The 11th District represents part of the city of Roanoke.

Rasoul was first elected to the House in a special election in 2014, defeating Republican Octavia Lyvonne Johnson.

In the three elections since then, the 38-year-old delegate has run unopposed.

The next House of Delegates majority leader will be decided Saturday.

