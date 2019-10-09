Roanoke Fire and EMS paramedic recognized for saving child from drowning

ROANOKE, Va. - Several first responders were recognized for their life saving skills.

The Kiwanis Club of Roanoke held a special awards ceremony Wednesday to honor four outstanding members of police and fire and rescue departments in the Star City and Roanoke County.

Stephen Curry was congratulated for saving the life of a young boy caught up in a rip current in Nag's Head, North Carolina. The paramedic was on vacation at the time with his family.

"I think it speaks volumes, it's appreciated. That's the best way I can say it, said Curry.

Other honorees include a police officer and her K-9 companion for locating a missing Salem VA patient suffering from dementia.

