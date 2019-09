ROANOKE, Va. - She was a little girl who fought so hard against cancer and inspired others to fight for her.

But on Sunday, 4-year-old Rowan Price of Roanoke lost her fight.

Rowan's family posted on Facebook that Sunday at 11:45 a.m., Rowan died from the rare, aggressive form of leukemia she had been fighting since October.

They had thought Rowan had been cured by a bone marrow transplant but learned in June that her cancer returned.

