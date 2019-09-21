Roanoke Greek Festival returns this weekend

ROANOKE, Va. - Part of the Star City transformed into Greece this weekend for the 14th annual Roanoke Greek Festival.

The festival was voted Best Food Festival in Southwest Virginia by Virginia Living Magazine. The food gets rave reviews.

This year, the host church will support local organizations including the Salvation Army Children's Trust and Adult Care Center.

Organizers expect around 30,000 people to come throughout the weekend to enjoy Greek food and wine.

"It's free admission, No.1, so you have nothing to lose," said festival chairman Pete Simopoulos. "You can come out, and I know once you get here, you'll hear the music and smell the food. You're going to just live life Greek."

The festival continues Sunday from noon to 7 p.m.

