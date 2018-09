MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. - A Roanoke man is accused of illegally disposing of a body.

Andrew Christopher Terry, a 31-year-old Roanoke resident, was arrested around 9 p.m. Wednesday.

Roanoke detectives had reached out to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office to help with an active criminal investigation.

Terry is being held at the Montgomery County Jail without bond.

This is a developing story. We're working to find out more.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.