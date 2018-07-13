Roanoke man charged, arrested after stabbings outside Blue Cow Ice Cream Company, police say

ROANOKE, Va. - A Roanoke man is in jail after authorities say he stabbed both a woman and her father outside an ice cream shop on Thursday night.

At about 10 p.m., Roanoke police responded to a call for a stabbing outside of Blue Cow Ice Cream Company at the intersection of Piedmont Street SE and Walnut Avenue SE.

They found that 25-year-old woman, and her father, a 61-year-old man, both of Roanoke, were stabbed several times, according to Roanoke police.

Someone else tried to help the victims by hitting 26-year-old Jordan Ornes with a chair; however, police say Ornes then left the area.

Police later found Ornes, who told police he was at Blue Cow to speak with Rachel.

Police said Ornes had a knife at the time of his arrest.

All three people were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Ornes now faces two counts of malicious wounding.

He was taken to jail after being released from the hospital.

