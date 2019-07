ROANOKE, Va. - O'Charley's is saying goodbye to Roanoke this Sunday.

Restaurant employees tell 10 News that Aug. 4 is the last day the restaurant will be open.

City records show O'Charley's Inc. purchased the land where the Valley View Boulevard restaurant sits in October 1998.

We are working to learn more about why the restaurant is closing and will update this story with more information.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.